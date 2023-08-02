Tourism Month unlocks travel deals for South Africans of up to 50%

South African Tourism’s annual Sho’t Left Travel Week will once again this year see a host of trade partners, airlines, hotel groups, and tour operators offering generous discounts of up to 50% from September 4-10 as the country celebrates Tourism Month. Acting CEO of South African Tourism, Nomasonto Ndlovu, said, “In response to what South Africans have told us and in ensuring that we make our country accessible, the Sho’t Left Travel Week campaign offers South Africans access to discounted deals in a bigger way so they can explore and experience the length and breadth of South Africa’s tourism offering.

“It seeks to dismantle current perceptions, unlock access to the country and is further underpinned by the general call to all South Africans: It’s your country. Enjoy it!” The impact of domestic tourism on South Africa’s economy could not be underestimated, said Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille, speaking at the launch of Tourism Month. “As South Africans, each journey we embark upon within our country’s borders has a ripple effect on various industries. It sustains our hotels, lodges, restaurants, and countless small businesses that rely on our patronage,” she said.

The global theme as set by the UNWTO for this year is “Tourism and Green Investments”. De Lille said domestic tourism was the bedrock of the industry. “It serves as the heartbeat that sustains our hospitality sector, supporting local businesses, and generating employment opportunities for our people. When we choose to explore our own land, we not only discover the breathtaking landscapes and connect through the vibrant cultures that define us, but we also contribute significantly to our nation’s economic prosperity,” she said.