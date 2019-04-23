Contract workers Mogale Neo and Donation Monyela put the touches to the vehicular access gate at the Nkowankowa industrial park ahead next week's launch. PHOTO: Supplied by department of trade and industry.

JOHANNESBURG - The trade and industry department (dti) said on Tuesday it would launch the first phase of the revamped Nkowankowa industrial park in Tzaneen on April 29. The upgrade of the park in Limpopo province included the installation of a CCTV system, a perimeter fence, pedestrian and vehicular gates, the refurbishment of high mast lights and the provision of waste skip structures, part of a national "revitalisation" programme the department started in 2016.

"The dti recognises that the industrial parks have the capacity to contribute significantly in broader economic and industrial development in their host regions which are mainly townships and rural areas," deputy minister Bulelani Magwanishe said in a statement.

"We would like to see them contributing to economic growth, diversification of economic activity, attracting investments to the areas they are located in, job creation and addressing the problem of inequality."

Twelve industrial parks have been renovated throughout the country for about R500 million since the inception of the programme.

- African News Agency (ANA)