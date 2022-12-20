Transnet and Minerals Council join hands in effort to stabilise entity

Transnet's board and Minerals Council South Africa office bearers said yesterday they had agreed to establish joint collaborative structures to attempt to stabilise and improve the throughput of South Africa’s rail and ports systems. This in an effort to enable inclusive growth and maximise the movement of commodities in the national interest.

Story continues below Advertisement

Transnet has been beset by a series of challenges in the past two years, from civil unrest in 2021 to floods, which damaged infrastructure this year, as well as vandalism, among other headwinds. This has led to mining companies losing billions in rands, and hits the South African fiscus. “To achieve the stabilisation and improved performance, the Transnet Board and Minerals Council principals have agreed to establish an oversight panel, a recovery steering committee and channel optimisation teams for each of the major commodities (coal, iron ore, manganese and chrome),” they said in a statement.

Nolitha Fakude, the president of the Minerals Council, said: “We are determined to find practical solutions to our rail and port challenges and ensure that all producers, big and small, share in the inclusive growth that comes from improved operational performance.” Popo Molefe, the chairperson of the Transnet board, said: “We look forward to an equally open and constructive relationship with the Minerals Council and key Transnet customers to stabilise the performance on the channels for the benefit of the country.” BUSINESS REPORT