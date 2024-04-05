Transnet gears up for the citrus season

With good harvests resulting in anticipated 15% increase in citrus export volumes this year, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) yesterday assured the industry of its capacity to make it a successful season. To support increased volumes, all container terminals across KwaZulu-Natal would have dedicated lanes for refrigerated containers at the gates, TPT General Manager of Commercial and Planning, Michelle van Buren Schele said in a statement yesterday.

“We will also increase the number of truck appointment slots based on demand and capacity during this season across KZN and the Eastern Cape”, she said. Customers were urged to place orange stickers on steri-protocol refrigerated containers to ensure two-hourly monitoring in line with the company’s commitment. The recruitment and training of over 200 additional cargo coordinators and port workers for the next seven months was underway.

Some terminals were receiving new equipment including haulers, trailers, reach stackers and empty container handlers to enhance side operations. Additional capacity had also been created at each terminal to improve a fast turnaround of empty containers, with stacking up to six containers high. All electric plugs were being tested and maintained for operational efficiency. In addition, the evacuation of import containers via rail to back-of-port facilities would remain in place to enable fluidity on the landside handling. In Durban, three terminals had been resourced to prepare for the season. The Durban Container Terminals Pier 1 had 1 440 plug points with back-up power. The Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 had 2 424 plug points while the Durban Multipurpose Terminal had 277 plug points. In Gqeberha, the Ngqura Container Terminal had 1 652 plug points and the Port Elizabeth Container Terminal a total of 932.

TPT was also engaging depots and cargo owners. “Previously, we’ve focused our communication efforts on the shipping lines, citrus growers and cold stores. This time, we’d like to fully engage the broader supply chain to ensure better planning,” she said. Citrus fruits make up over 50% of all fruits produced in South Africa, with the country ranking as one of the top three citrus fruit suppliers in the world. The Netherlands, China, the UK, Russia and the United Arab Emirates are the largest consumers of the country’s exports.