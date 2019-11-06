JOHANNESBURG – The National Treasury’s director-general, Dondo Mogajane, will tomorrow lead a delegation of senior officials on a week-long series of meetings with investors in London and New York.
This as the government mandated HSBC and Standard Bank to arrange a series of fixed-income investor update meetings, which would also be attended by representatives of the Department of Public Enterprises and the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb).
These meetings form part of the Treasury's regular investor relations programme and follows the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that was delivered last month by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. The Treasury did not want to elaborate on the agenda of the meetings, except to say that the MTBPS would the main point of discussions.
“The discussions will be based on published information and are meant to address any investor question by providing clarity on freely available data and publications,” it said.
“The content of the discussion and plans by South Africa would not differ from that which was published in the MTPBS document.”