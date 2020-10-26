Treasury may bail out Land Bank and Denel

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Treasury is likely to announce additional funding for the state arms company and a government-owned agricultural lender in this week’s budget, people familiar with the situation said.

Denel SOC Ltd., which makes attack helicopters and other weapons, will probably receive between R2 billion ($123 million) and R3 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information hasn’t been made public. The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa will get R1.5 billion to R2 billion, the two people said. Both entities confirmed to Bloomberg that they are seeking money from the National Treasury.

The Treasury declined to comment, saying any announcements will be made when the medium-term budget policy statement is presented on Oct. 28.

South African Airways, the insolvent national airline that needs more than R10 billion to restart, is also likely to receive funds, the people said.

The bailouts will heighten concern about the stress South Africa’s state companies are putting on government finances, with the national power company also having received support. While Denel has been bailed out before it has struggled to pay salaries in recent months. The Land Bank received R3 billion in June as it couldn’t repay its debt.