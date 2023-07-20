Truck arson on SA roads and its impact on agricultural industry

By Karabo Mabuza The recent surge in truck arson incidents brings about a concern to the smooth functioning of the agricultural supply chain, particularly during a critical time when some horticultural crops are in season and summer grains are being harvested.

These criminal acts not only endanger lives and property but also potentially disrupt the transport of agricultural products, resulting in severe consequences for farmers, agribusinesses, and the overall agricultural sector. Transporting agricultural goods from farms to markets or processing facilities is an essential part of the agricultural value chain. The torching of trucks may disrupt this crucial link, causing delays, loss of perishable produce, and higher transport costs.

Farmers are investing their time, resources, and hard work in cultivating horticultural crops and harvesting summer grains stand to face losses and possibly diminished profitability due to these criminal activities. Moreover, the impact extends beyond financial losses. Truck arson potentially jeopardises food security by impeding the timely delivery of fresh produce, which affects both domestic and international markets. South Africa's reputation as a reliable supplier of agricultural products is at stake, as potential trade partners may seek more stable and secure sources elsewhere. We urge authorities to prioritise the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for truck arson, ensuring that they face the full force of the law.

The industry needs a safe and thriving environment, where farmers can harvest and transport their produce without fear of sabotage. The agricultural sector plays a vital role in South Africa's economy and food security, and supports many other industries, such as food processing and manufacturing, transport, and retail. It deserves our utmost protection and support. Karabo Mabuza is an agricultural economist currently serving in the Agriculture Advisory Division at Land Bank. She writes in her personal capacity and the views expressed in this article are her own and do not necessarily represent the policy positions of Land Bank.