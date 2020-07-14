UIF introduces new measures to plug a hole in looting

DURBAN – The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has introduced a set of protocols to verify banking details before making payments to employers and employees under the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefit. These changes have been implemented after the fund was looted in late June of more than R5 million. The changes require applicants to insert either the enterprise number (CK/CIPC) or the identification (ID) number of the bank account holder into the TERS Online portal in order to verify the banking details of the claimant. “This requirement, which may seem onerous, is critical to ensure banking details are verified before any TERS payment is authorised. Failure to populate the system properly will, unfortunately, lead to more delays in the payment process,” said UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping. According to the commissioner, ever since the details surrounding the looting of the fund emerged, the UIF has been at the “receiving end of fraud complaints”.

“This situation has created a need for us to do an upfront account verification and validation before the payment is made, and we expect this to increase our turnaround time by two days as the accounts are verified and validated to ensure that fraud at company level is eliminated and reduced as far as possible,” he said.

“We cannot overemphasise how important it is for companies to provide correct information that can be validated and verified with the banks so that there are no delays with the payment,” said Maruping.

The UIF further stated that over the weekend it resumed payments and disbursed more than R372 million in Covid-19 TERS benefit claims.

This payment covered claims for April and May, which were lodged by 15 866 employers, benefiting 78 283 employees whose banking details passed the verification process.

Payments were made on Monday to the sum total of R295 million, paid out from 1 824 employers and benefiting 76 078 workers.

The sum total paid since April 16 is therefore just under R30 billion, covering 6 789,695 workers from 539 953 employers.

African News Agency (ANA)