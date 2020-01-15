JOHANNESBURG – The UK has pledged new aid towards building green cities across Africa with quality infrastructure to help the continent reach its economic potential.
The announcement from the UK Department for International Development (DFID) came as its secretary Alok Sharma visited Kenya ahead of the UK-Africa investment summit in London on January 20.
Sharma said he would set up the UK Centre for Cities and Infrastructure which aims to turbo-charge investment in fast growing cities across the developing world.
The centre will provide British expertise to African governments and city authorities to improve the way cities are planned, built and run, including making them more environmentally-friendly. It will focus on improvements to infrastructure, including water and energy networks.
Sharma also announced an expansion of the DFID's Cities and Infrastructure for Growth programme -- which helps UK businesses invest in quality, resilient infrastructure, boosting access to reliable and affordable power and creating construction jobs -- to Ghana, Rwanda and Sierra Leone.