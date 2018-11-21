Unauthorised expenditure increased by 38% from the previous year to R2,1 billion – 86% thereof as a result of overspending. #AGReport pic.twitter.com/KrUp3sIXoZ— Auditor-General SA (@AuditorGen_SA) November 21, 2018
Fruitless and wasteful expenditure increased by over 200% from the previous year to R2,5 billion. This expenditure, which is effectively money lost. #AGReport pic.twitter.com/Na1xjdYiSF— Auditor-General SA (@AuditorGen_SA) November 21, 2018
Overall, the audit outcomes regressed – at both departments and public entities. #AGReport pic.twitter.com/xzXn5ZPysY— Auditor-General SA (@AuditorGen_SA) November 21, 2018
The financial health of the provincial departments of health and education needs urgent intervention to prevent the collapse of these key service delivery departments. #AGReport pic.twitter.com/ojOcXTQPwD— Auditor-General SA (@AuditorGen_SA) November 21, 2018
Outstanding audit outcomes in SOEs #AGReport pic.twitter.com/703uWaW8Cf— Auditor-General SA (@AuditorGen_SA) November 21, 2018
Releasing his general report for 2017-18, Auditor General Kimi Makwetu said that overall, the audit outcomes regressed – at both departments and public entities #AGReport pic.twitter.com/bInMHaudhB— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 21, 2018
AG Kimi Makwetu announces that the PAA amendment bill has been signed into law by the President. Here is how the Public Audit Act has evolved over the years. #AGReport pic.twitter.com/QXdPYd0YVW— Auditor-General SA (@AuditorGen_SA) November 21, 2018