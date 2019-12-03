JOHANNESBURG - A leading South African trade union on Tuesday called on the government to drop a requirement that buyers of the country’s arms exports agree to inspections, a measure that is holding up shipments to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The requirement is contained as a clause in an export document known as an end-user certificate in which foreign customers must pledge not to transfer weapons to third parties.
Reuters reported last month that the two Gulf allies along with Algeria and Oman were refusing to sign the document, viewing inspections as a violation of their sovereignty.