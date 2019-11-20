JOHANNESBURG - Unions are escalating a crippling strike at South African Airways (SAA) after talks broke down, leaving the state-run carrier at risk of liquidation without a government guarantee to secure bank funding, a board member said.
The strike at the cash-strapped airline is entering its sixth day, compounding a dire financial situation. Initially the airline said the action cost 50 million rand ($3.4 million) a day, though that figure has come down as some cancelled flights resumed.
Striking unions and SAA held talks on Tuesday that continued well into the night, but ended without agreement and with the unions working to follow through on a threat to shut down South Africa’s entire aviation sector via a secondary strike.