FILE - In a Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. One recent characteristic of the stock market is that every day can feel like bedlam. Investors have been careening from fear to relief and back again depending on the latest news. More tests of the market’s mettle lie ahead, with U.S.-China trade talks, the fourth-quarter earnings period and another Federal Reserve meeting on the horizon. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

JOHANNESBURG - Chinese and United States officials were due to begin talks on Monday to diffuse the trade war between the world's two biggest economies which threatens the health of the global economy. The office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Friday announced six members of a delegation to China to be led by the deputy representative, Ambassador Jeffrey Gerrish.

The delegation will be accompanied by senior officials from the White House and the U.S. departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, State, and Treasury.

Last year, both countries imposed billions of dollars worth of tariffs on one another's goods.

The escalation of the trade war, which has hit financial markets, has raised concerns about the impact on the global economy, with Africa not being spared.

US President Donald Trump at a round-table conference on the ‘Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernisation Act’ in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. AP





- African News Agency (ANA)