JOHANNESBURG - Chinese and United States officials were due to begin talks on Monday to diffuse the trade war between the world's two biggest economies which threatens the health of the global economy.
The office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Friday announced six members of a delegation to China to be led by the deputy representative, Ambassador Jeffrey Gerrish.
The delegation will be accompanied by senior officials from the White House and the U.S. departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, State, and Treasury.
Last year, both countries imposed billions of dollars worth of tariffs on one another's goods.
The escalation of the trade war, which has hit financial markets, has raised concerns about the impact on the global economy, with Africa not being spared.
- African News Agency (ANA)