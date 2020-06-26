Virus-hit SA miners battle to return workers

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s platinum and gold mines are facing delays in bringing back thousands of key migrant workers from neighboring countries, hobbling their efforts to ramp up output after a coronavirus lockdown.





While the industry has been granted approval to bring back 12,432 workers from Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini and other nations in the region, mining companies are still awaiting final permission to proceed, according to the Minerals Council of South Africa. While those migrants only account for about 10% of the sector’s 450,000-strong workforce, their skills are key to reviving the nation’s mines.



