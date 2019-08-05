Debbie Ncube, owner and founder of Eden All Natural Peanut Butter. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, multinational automotive company, the Volkswagen Group, has annonced its partnership with Acrica’s biggest all-female business network Lionesses of Africa. In a statement on Friday Volkswagen said this partnership with Lionesses of Africa organisation to assist in developing their more than 600 000 female entrepreneurs across 54 African countries.

Lionesses of Africa is a social enterprise organisation that empowers women entrepreneurs by providing free access to development programmes, mentoring programmes, business tools, digital media channels, community platforms and networking events.

The public benefit corporation is the largest all-female business network in Africa, helps women to achieve their start-up dreams, while empowering them to generate economic prosperity.

Statistics indicate that about 50 percent of start-up businesses in South Africa fail within 24 months due to a range of factors.

A key aspect of Lionesses of Africa’s success is the Volkswagen Lean In Breakfasts, which are a series of monthly networking events hosted around South Africa.

“At every event, inspirational speakers share their own entrepreneurial journeys and offer valuable advice. The start-up journeys of these business women encourage fellow entrepreneurs to persevere through the trials and tribulations of starting a new business,” Volkswagen said in its statement.

The carmaker said this year alone Volkswagen had hosted six Lean In Breakfasts which had been attended by more 600 entrepreneurs.

According to Statistics SA, the unemployment rate in South Africa is more than 27 percent. Volkswagen said: “In light of these worrying statistics, Volkswagen came on board, in an effort to support Lionesses of Africa’s in delivering impactful results for aspiring women entrepreneurs.”

“Entrepreneurship is crucial for job creation in South Africa and will have a tremendous impact on the country’s as well as Africa’s economic growth. As Volkswagen, we are excited to be part of this project, which not only applauds female entrepreneurs but also supports them in their pursuit of making a positive difference in their lives as well as in South Africa’s economy,” said Martine Biene, head of the Volkswagen Brand.

In celebration of August being Women’s Month, Volkswagen will be showcasing a social media content series with the hopes of widening the business network in South Africa as well as generating further awareness for these businesswomen and their start-ups.

