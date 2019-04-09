

JOHANNESBURG - The Walter Sisulu University (WSU) announced on Tuesday that one of their public relations BTech students had been nominated for the business empowerment award at the South African Heroes Awards.

"A budding businesswoman whose ambition knows no bounds is up for a prestigious national award for her heroics in leading social change through her exploits as an entrepreneur," WSU spokesperson Thando Cezula said.Student and entrepreneur Sandiswa Mgolozeli, 24, who owns Epitomely PRM, a PR and marketing agency established in March 2018, has been nominated in the “Business Empowerment” category for this year’s inaugural annual South African Heroes Awards set to take place in Soweto on April 27.“Being nominated is an enthralling experience – especially because I will be the only one representing the Eastern Cape at the awards. I trust that this honour will also serve as inspiration for other young people and jolt them into doing more in chasing their dreams,” said Mgolozeli.WSU said Mgolozeli's ambition and self-belief was matched only by her benevolence, and her social and moral consciousness which inspired her to effect change in the lives of other young people."Through her company, Mgolozeli has empowered three young people by providing them with an opportunity to conduct their experimental training in the PR industry – she has trained and mentored the trio," the university said.“I have three interns that will be graduating at WSU in May with a national diploma in Public Relations. It’s very fulfilling to have been able to play an integral part in the material gains made by these students,” Mgolozeli said.WSU said the student believed that central to her nomination for the award was her dedication to advocating and championing programmes aimed at developing, resourcing and capacitating the youth to equip them with the necessary tools to function in the market place."Her unrelenting efforts have seen her expand her profile as a youth ambassador after recently being nominated to occupy a seat in the city’s BCM Youth Council – a municipal programme established to champion youth programmes in the region," the institution said.Mgolozeli will be graduating with a BTech degree in public relations in May.“Entrepeneurship is very dear to my heart. We can’t escape the ever rising unemployment rate. Through this noble calling, I feel I’m offering a solution in fighting the ever growing social challenges that we as the youth are faced with," Mgolozeli said.“Through business, one is able to invest in human capital which results in employment of youth, a lot of whom have the requisite skills, but don’t have the necessary opportunities."