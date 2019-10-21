JOHANNESBURG - The cost to South Africa's economy of power outages is significant and will make potential investors uneasy, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.
In his weekly column, Ramaphosa said last week's unexpected rolling blackouts -- which state-owned electricity company Eskom blamed on the failure of some of its generating units -- disrupted the lives of millions of people in their homes, workplaces and businesses.
"The cost to our economy of power outages is significant. It contributes to investor unease at a time when we are trying to attract more domestic and foreign capital to South Africa and to improve our global rankings on ease of doing business," he said.
"It is also understandable that South Africans became frustrated and angry. This latest round of load-shedding makes even clearer the urgency with which we must act to protect our energy supply."
He said the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) released last week -- South Africa's policy blueprint for its industrial, commercial and household energy needs until 2030 -- would support a diversified energy mix including coal, natural gas, renewable energy, battery storage and nuclear power.
The country currently relies on Eskom for about 95 percent of its electricity, most of it coal-fired.