JOHANNESBURG - Troubled national carrier SAA yesterday received a R3.5 billion shot in the arm from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) following weeks of the government scrambling to secure funding to keep it afloat.
The business rescue practitioner confirmed that SAA had received the funding, which would be fully guaranteed by the National Treasury. Louise Brugman, the business rescue practitioners’ spokesperson, said the team would immediately draw R2bn from the loan facility. “Discussions held with financial institutions have been fruitful with the DBSA offering to provide the next tranche of post commencement funding for a total amount of R3.5 billion, with an immediate draw-down of R2bn,” Brugman said.
