CAPE TOWN – The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nomalungelo Gina welcomed the R300 million investment by US consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) in a new Always sanitary pads manufacturing plant which has created 300 jobs.
Speaking at the launch of the plant in Kempton Park Gina said the commissioning of the new manufacturing facility, which is additional line to the existing facility in Kempton Park, was a giant step forward.
“We are giving practical implementation to our investment mobilisation drive. I am pleased that we are now seeing the fruits of our investment mobilisation drive and that throughout the year, there have been a number of projects completed and launched,” said Gina.
WATCH:
P&G said it had delivered on a commitment announced last year by investing R300 million in a manufacturing facility in South Africa. It said the investment in the Kempton Park site had increased employment at the facility by 30 percent and included upgrades to P&G’s Pampers production facilities.
“The facility is a zero waste to landfill site and the latest energy saving initiatives means that even with the additional manufacturing demand of a new product line, energy consumption has not increased,” the company said.
Gina said the P&G investment demonstrated the commitment of P&G to continue to grow and contribute to South Africa’s growth and region in addition to more than R1 billion that had already been invested by P&G since 2009.