CAPE TOWN – It was a scene out of a movie, a team of forensic investigators pouncing on their unsuspecting target, searching and seizing documents, laptops and hard drives.
Except this was not a movie and the basis and methods used by enforcement agencies were highly questionable and widely condemned.
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) Hollywood-styled raid at Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) has been highly publicised.
We look deeper into the raid to analyse the motives and agendas that drove law enforcement agencies to take such drastic action.
Most importantly we examine the context of the events leading up to the raid which unpacks issues of civil liberty, legal privilege and abuse of state power.