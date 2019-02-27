Hlatshwayo said that since whistle-blower James Noko’s emails first surfaced, and the subsequent arrival of Gungubele at the PIC, the asset managers had descended into a perilous state of dysfunction and theirs had become a toxic environment full of conspiracies and rumour-mongering following the departure of Matjila.





Testimony presented on Monday indicated that the PIC board was in limbo and incapacitated in its decision-making following the en-mass resignation of all nine board members in angst against damning allegations linking them to corruption.





Further testimony revealed that the PIC was hostile and had become inefficient.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE