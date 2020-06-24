WATCH LIVE: Minister Tito Mboweni delivers supplementary budget





Mboweni indicated that he would table the emergency Budget hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa eased the country’s Covid-19 lockdown regulations to level 3, allowing for increased economic activity while putting measures in place to contain the pandemic.





The proposed Special Adjustment Budget would modify the February Budget to divert current baseline allocations from departments to enable spending on the Covid-19 response.

Johannesburg – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is today delivering an emergency supplementary budget speech to the nation.