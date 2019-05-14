He resigned last week from that position but is still in a managerial position at Ayo

He resigned last week from that position but is still in a managerial position at Ayo Technology Solutions .

Malick Salie will take the stand today. He was the Chief Investment Officer of Ayo Technology Solutions.

Mseleku told Judge Lex Mpati’s inquiry into the PIC that Matjila had a stern arm-length role in the coalition of Sakhumnotho and Kilimanjaro, which was eventually granted R1.7billion and an additional R100000 in funding.

Mseleku said Sakhumnotho followed up with Matjila on the potential sale of the 30percent stake in Total South Africa (Tosaco) by the current BEE shareholders in June 2015, about funding, and was sternly told that the PIC was not going to engage until the process had determined who the preferred bidders were.





He maintained that Sakhumnotho bid for the stake in the same way every other BEE company did through Nedbank Corporate Finance.





He described how, after he had attended a meeting with Matjila, he followed him to a conference room “out of curiosity” to see who the other bidder was.