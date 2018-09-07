CAPE TOWN - Today, The National Small Business Chamber (NSBC) and World Famous Events celebrate Small Business Friday for its seventh consecutive year.

The aim of this day is to push forward a movement that calls on South Africans to choose small and make a big impact by supporting small business.

Mike Anderson, NSBC Founder and CEO said: "Friday 07 September marks Small Business Friday, but it’s about so much more than just one day. We’re aiming to bring about permanent change so small businesses can thrive all year round with the backing of all South Africans".

Anderson believes that by getting involved in Small Business Friday, South Africans will be able to lend their much-needed support to small businesses so they can grow, employ more, reduce unemployment, and nurture the country’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“If everyone goes big by supporting the small, local businesses can build infrastructure, employ more people from within their communities, and play a more meaningful role in building the nation. Two-thirds of South Africa’s working population are employed in a small business which means that when small business wins, everybody else does too,” said Anderson in a statement.

Anderson goes on to list 7 important reasons why small business are important.

Here are these 7 reasons:

Small businesses create jobs. By supporting a small business you’ll be keeping valuable spend in your community. Small businesses give back. As residents with a stake in the welfare of the community, small businesses often champion local causes by assisting charities and NGOs. In the age of chat bots and call centres small businesses offer superior, more personal customer service. Your local small business person is usually sharing their passion with the world which means better quality products and services for you to enjoy. Small businesses give expert advice. They are masters of their craft and can offer cost-effective solutions you wouldn’t find anywhere else. Customer loyalty is truly valued and rewarded. Small businesses take the time to get to know their customers and pay careful attention to repeat customers’ needs and preferences, often going above and beyond to add value when it matters most.





WATCH:







