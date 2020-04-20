WATCH: Rand begins the week trading slightly firmer

JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand traded in the red on Friday, shrugging off global trade optimism sparked by a phased approach to reopen the US economy according to NKC Research.

Markets were encouraged by guidelines from the Trump administration for “re-opening the economy” that leaves the timeline in the hands of state and local governments. The South African unit traded weaker during a choppy European session as the scars of an abysmal week remained visible on the battered currency. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.16 percent weaker at R18.88/$, after trading in range of R18.61/$ - R18.92/$. The rand begins the week trading slightly firmer, but the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has left the local unit vulnerable and a further depreciation this week seems likely. Expected range today R18.60/$ - R19.00/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+1.84 percent) tracked global stock markets higher on Friday, on the back of promising Covid-19 medication trial and hopes of lockdown pullbacks. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+1.86 percent) traded in the black.

Brent crude oil