JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded on a firmer footing as the greenback tumbled in the wake of weaker-than-expected non-manufacturing ISM data, spurring a jump in rate cut odds for the US Fed to above 90 percent for its decision later this month according to NKC Research.

We anticipate a rate cut of 25 bps. This offered the rand some shelter from a damning report from the Institute of International Finance, whose worst-case scenario indicates that South Africa’s debt may deteriorate to as much as 95 percent of GDP by 2024. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.6% stronger at R15.15/$, after trading in range of R15.15/$ - R15.22/$. The rand edged stronger overnight. Expected range today R15.05/$ - R15.20$.