WATCH: Rand gains as global market mood improves

JOHANNESBURG - It was a mixed day on the global currency front as the South African rand rode the tailwinds of thawing emerging market risk appetite yesterday, shrugging off a slew of recent poor data releases accordimng to NKC Research.

Risk appetite improved on the back of easing lockdowns in some countries, while a flare-up in Sino-US tensions weighed on emerging market sentiment. At close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.45 percent stronger at R18.37/$, after trading in range of R18.30/$ - R18.59/$. The rand traded on a slightly weaker footing early this morning. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R18.20/$ - R18.65/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share was unchanged yesterday, as gains in large telecom (+6.0 percent) and banking (+3.1 percent) stocks were mostly offset by losses in large gold (-4.8 percent) and platinum (-2.8 percent) mining shares. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.87 percent) traded firmer.

Brent crude oil