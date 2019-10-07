JOHANNESBURG - The rand made progress to end the week on a bullish note, in stark contrast to the beginning of the week according to NKC Research.

Markets looked towards the non-farm payrolls release to gauge direction on the pace of US monetary policy easing, with odds of an October rate cut easing to 80 percent from above 90 percent earlier this week in the wake of the better-than-expected release. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.6 percent stronger at R15.05/$, after trading in range of R15.05/$ - R15.15/$. The rand traded flat overnight. Expected range today R15.00/$ - R15.20/$.