WATCH: Rand rises ahead of supplementary budget announcement

JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand gained reprieve from thawing risk appetite as perceived US-Sino tensions dimmed, providing shelter for the local unit ahead of a pivotal supplementary budget address according to NKC Research.

Risk appetite improved after US President Donald Trump made a positive comment on Sino-US trade. Meanwhile, the local currency shrugged off a deterioration in the unemployment position over Q1, with the focus now attuned to today’s critical budget address. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.85 percent firmer at R17.22/$, after trading in range of R17.19/$ - R17.47/$. The rand traded steady overnight as markets prepare for the worst when finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his budget speech later today. Expected range today R17.05/$ - R17.45/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+2.30 percent) tracked global stock markets higher yesterday, while rising precious metal prices drove large gold (+6.12 percent) and platinum (+6.98 percent) mining stocks higher. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+1.44 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil