WATCH: Rand slumps as business confidence plunges to the weakest level in 35 years

JOHANNESBURG - The rand slumped in the face of souring risk sentiment as second-wave infection fears provided ground for more reintroductions of lockdown restrictions according to NKC Research.

In turn, weak data also weighed on the local unit, as business confidence plunged to the weakest level in 35 years. Furthermore, Fitch Ratings has warned that plans to rein in government spending – as outlined in the supplementary budget delivered on June 24 – will be challenging to implement due to weak growth and a poor track record of executing consolidation plans. The Treasury aims to implement around R230 billion worth of spending cuts over the short term as government debt is spiralling towards 82 percent of GDP. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.37 percent weaker at R17.10/$, after trading in range of R16.93/$ - R17.19/$. The rand was little changed overnight. Expected range today R17.00/$ - R17.30/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+0.72 percent) ended higher yesterday, led by gains in large gold (+4.60 percent) and platinum (2.93 percent) mining shares. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.75 percent) traded in the red.

Brent crude oil