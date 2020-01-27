File photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG - Get the latest market update and top stories from our newsrooms across South Africa, Africa and the world. The South African currency oscillated sideways as investors weighed the impact of the coronavirus, while a poor outlook for the local economy added further pressure as more analysts vocalised concerns of a loss of the investment rating according to NKC Research.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.27 percent weaker at R14.40/$, after trading in range of R14.30/$ - R14.46/$. The local unit began the week on a softer footing as many Asian markets remain closed for Lunar New Year. Expected range today R14.35/$ - R14.55/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+0.64 percent) recovered from a global sell-off last week Friday – as fears of the China virus subsided somewhat – led by gains in large technology (+1.39 percent) and retail (+1.70 percent) stocks. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.25 percent) traded lower.