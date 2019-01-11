To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video



To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded weaker against the greenback during European trade yesterday according to NKC Research. The South African currency remained relatively steady, amid a mix of foreign and local developments. The rand initially received support from a softer dollar coupled with optimism over Sino-US trade talks. On the local data front, somewhat disappointing manufacturing production figures for November and a dip in business confidence during December weighed on the local currency. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.6 percent weaker at R13.90/$, after trading the in range of R13.82/$ - R13.95/$. The rand traded slightly stronger overnight and looks stable ahead of today’s US CPI figures for December. Expected range today R13.70/$ - R13.90/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-0.04 percent) ended marginally lower yesterday, following disappointing performances in large technology (-2.0 percent) and mining (-1.0 percent) shares. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.4 percent) traded higher. In local news, Sibanye Gold (+3.0 percent) shares held out against news that showed the miner’s 2018’s gold output was expected to miss initial forecasts, amid a wage strike.

Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price traded little changed yesterday, amid mixed signals over US-China trade talks and growing US oil production. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 0.03 percent lower at $60.83/pb. Crude prices traded higher again during Asian trade this morning.

Like Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE