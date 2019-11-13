The rand reacted violently to the speech, immediately shedding 20 cents and weakening from R14.60/$ to R14.80/$, while bond markets also saw a sell-off. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency firmed initially on cautious optimism stemming from United States-Sino trade progress as market watchers looked towards United States President Donald Trump’s trade policy address according to NKC Research.

However, a reversal in the afternoon saw these early gains wiped out as the rand stumbled well into after hours trading. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.16 percent weaker at R14.89/$, after trading in range of R14.80/$ - R14.88/$. The rand steadied overnight. The expected range of how the rand will trade today is R14.85/$ - R15.10/$.