WATCH: Rand strengthens beyond key levels overnight

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency regained composure during European trade yesterday after an oil price shock caused the local unit to plummet earlier in the Asian trading session according to NKC Research.

The weak greenback provided some reprieve for the rand, but the cataclysmic plunge in oil prices ultimately sent risk assets into a frenzy that triggered waves of short-covering and unwinding of leveraged risk positions across the board. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.70 percent stronger at R15.94$, after trading in range of R15.68/$ - R15.96/$. The rand strengthened beyond key levels overnight. The expected range of the rand today is R15.80/$ - R16.20/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-6.23 percent) was hammered yesterday following the oil price shock. Losses were scattered across the board, with Sasol stock having plunged by 46.56 percent. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-6.34 percent) traded deep in the red.

Brent crude oil