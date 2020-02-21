JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency succumbed to broad greenback strength and a sombre local backdrop as power rotation resumed according to NKC Research.

Risk appetite ebbed to undermine external reprieve for the local unit. Traders are now awaiting the February 26 budget with abated breath, hopes pinned on a modicum of clarity on the embattled SOEs and dire debt situation. Turning to US soil, the minutes of the January FOMC meeting released on Wednesday reaffirmed the Fed’s wait-and-see policy stance as the Committee remains attune to downside risks to the outlook. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.32 percent weaker at R15.10/$, after trading in range of R14.98/$ - R15.14/$. The rand remained on the back foot during early trade this morning. Expected range today R15.00/$ - R15.25/$.