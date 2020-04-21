WATCH: Rand surrenders gains in post market trading

JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand swung between gains and losses during the European session, taking cues from fluctuating US dollar according to NKC Research. In the end, the rand prevailed and was stronger, but this was short-lived after an unprecedented plunge in US crude futures to below zero and concerns of the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pushed the greenback higher in after-hours trading. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.78 percent firmer at R18.74/$, after trading in range of R18.72/$ - R18.94/$. After steadying late last night the rand traded softer during the Asian session. Expected range today R18.75/$ - R19.00/$. South African bourse The JSE All Share (-0.58 percent) ended in the red yesterday, dragged by losses in large telecom (-10.79 percent) and financial (-1.94 percent) institutions. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.22 percent traded lower. Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price fell yesterday over storage concerns compounded by weak demand for fuel as economies across the globe remain in lockdown. Meanwhile, US WTI crude contracts that expire today went negative during New York trading, as traders must take delivery of the underlying. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 1.91 percent lower at $26.66pb. Crude prices extended losses during Asian trade this morning.





