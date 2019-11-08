WATCH: Rand surrenders some gains









File image: IOL JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency shrugged off a batch of depressing economic data yesterday to claw back some of Wednesday’s losses according to NKC Research. Renewed optimism that China and the US could soon strike a trade deal was the main driving force behind the rand’s improved performance. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.6 percent stronger at R14.74/$, after trading in range of R14.71/$ - R14.83/$. The rand surrendered some gains in early morning trade. Expected range today R14.65/$ - R14.95/$. South African bourse The JSE All Share (-0.29 percent) ended lower across the board yesterday, dragged by weaker manufacturing data for September. The Foschini Group’s (-2.78 percent) share price fell, even though the retailer said its headline earnings per share (Heps) rose by 3 percent to 526.7 cents per share for the half-year ended 30 September. Truworths (-1.98 percent) meanwhile, reported a 2 percent rise in retail sales during the first 18 trading weeks of the 2020 financial year. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.44 percent) traded higher. Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price surged stronger yesterday, after China made positive comments regarding import tariffs, bolstering hopes that a trade deal could soon follow. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 1.25 percent higher at $62.51pb. Crude prices whipsawed weaker during Asian trade this morning.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Like the Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

