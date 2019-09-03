To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video



JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency swung between gains and losses although the local unit remained mostly at the mercy of broader market sentiment amid trade war uncertainty against a backdrop of lower global trading volumes according to NKC Research. Local data releases confirmed a deterioration in business confidence, which weighed on the rand throughout most of the session. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.44 percent weaker at R15.23/$, after trading in range of R15.14/$ - R15.23/$. The rand drifted lower overnight. Expected range today R15.10/$ - R15.45/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-0.86 percent ended lower yesterday, pulled by weak August PMI data. In local news, Old Mutual (-2.4 percent) is set to launch its second share buyback of 2019 today. South Africa’s second-largest insurer said yesterday that it will buy back R2.4 billion worth of shares subject to market conditions. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.06 percent) traded lower.

Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price extended losses yesterday as investors feared that the imposition of more import tariffs could lead to a slowdown in global crude demand. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 0.37 percent higher at $59.11pb. Crude traded flat during Asian trade this morning.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE