JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency traded on a firmer footing as US-Sino trade optimism lifted the rand to a one-week high during the early session, with investors shrugging off local woes related to the struggling national carrier as the union workers’ strike commenced according to NKC Research .

Trade optimism returned to the market after a US official said that a trade deal with Beijing was getting close, which spurred risk buying across the board. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.59 percent stronger at R14.70/$, after trading in range of R14.68/$ - R14.84/$. The rand traded flat this morning. Expected range today R14.60/$ - R14.90/$.