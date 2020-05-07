WATCH: Rand trades on the back foot

JOHANNESBURG - The local unit battled opposing forces as improving risk sentiment faced off against a grim business activity outlook according to NKC Research.

Data released this week provided more clarity of the economic cost of the strict lockdown, with investors heeding a warning issued on Monday by the director-general of the National Treasury that the economy may contract by a mammoth 12% this year. According to revenue agency Sars, over 20000 people were retrenched in April. On a more positive note, Mining firms started operations this week as lockdown eased from stage 5 to stage 4 on May 1. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.77 percent weaker at R18.75/$, after trading in range of R18.35/$ - R18.78/$. The rand whipsawed yesterday evening before re-gaining traction this morning. Expected range today R18.45/$ - R18.90/$..

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+1.32 percent) ended in positive territory yesterday, on the back of gains in large resources (+3.22 percent) and industrial (+1.31 percent) stocks. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.33 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil