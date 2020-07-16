WATCH: Rand trades somewhat weaker overnight

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency rallied on the back of vaccine hopes to shrug off higher probability of a rate cut next week as inflation slipped to the lowest level in 16 years according to NKC Research.

Risk-on mood reigned, as optimism surrounding an experimental vaccine was boosted by promising trial results. The local unit surged to a one-month high against the greenback as safe-haven demand ebbed, while traders dismissed higher probability of another rate cut at next week’s MPC convention as inflation plunged below the lower bound of the 3 percent - 6 percent y-o-y inflation target. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.65 percent stronger at R16.59/$, after trading in range of R16.59/$ - R16.75/$. The rand traded somewhat weaker overnight. Expected range today R16.45/$ - R16.90/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+0.75 percent) tracked major stock markets higher yesterday, fuelled by Covid-19 vaccine hopes. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.64 percent) also reflected equity exuberance.

Brent crude oil