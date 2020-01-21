JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded on the back foot as a weak growth outlook and political uncertainty weighed according to NKC Research.

The IMF lowered South Africa’s growth forecast for 2020 to 0.8 percent (from 1.1 percent previously) while shaving 0.4 ppts off the 2021 forecast to a modest expansion of 1.0 percent. The downward revision in the forecast trajectory came in response to deteriorating public finances and worsening strain imparted by structural constraints, including a stressed national grid. Traders were also careful as the African National Congress (ANC) party held an important meeting on the domestic economy. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.33 percent softer at R14.50/$, after trading in range of R14.44/$ - R14.57/$. The rand traded weaker overnight. Expected range today R14.40/$ - R14.65/$.