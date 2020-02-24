JOHANNESBURG - Despite managing a slight gain on Friday, the rand remained on the back foot to cap off a difficult week, while traders jockey for positions ahead of the all-important budget delivery this week according to NKC Research.

Market watchers await Wednesday’s budget with abated breath, hopes pinned on a modicum of clarity on the embattled parastatals and dire debt situation. We anticipate that the budget outcome end-February will not be enough to avoid a Moody’s downgrade, which will include a heavier tax burden to further stifle private consumption growth, and hence will be the last nail in the coffin to force a downgrade action to junk status. Moody’s decision to slash the growth outlook for 2020-21 raised red flags ahead of the rating agency’s pivotal March rating action schedule. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.15 percent stronger at R15.08/$. The rand traded weaker overnight. Expected range today R14.90/$ - R15.15/$.