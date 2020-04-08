WATCH: Rand trades weaker overnight as the dollar regains

JOHANNESBURG - The rand rode the tailwinds of easing global risk aversion to recover from a record low according to NKC Research.

Yesterday was mainly a story of dollar weakness as risk appetite rose. However, we believe that the ongoing consolidation in risk assets will be short-lived and the rand could re-test the March lows. The ultimate widening of risk premia will be driven by the economic damage, not by the welcome drop in Covid-19 fatalities, which is a key risk factor that market volatility measures have been pricing to. The macro damage of the pandemic results from lockdowns and the resultant impairment of economic activity. A drop in global fatalities does not necessarily mean that lockdowns will be shorter, or indeed the return to normal life swift. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.77 percent stronger at R18.92/$, after trading in range of R18.09/$ - R18.75/$. The rand traded weaker overnight as the dollar regained. Expected range today R18.15/$ - R18.65/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+2.72 percent) tracked global stock markets higher yesterday on hopes that new coronavirus cases might be levelling off. In local news, banking stocks surged by 6.72 percent after the Sarb provided clarity with regard to its dividend guidance, which only included the current year and not the period for 2019. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+2.85 percent) rose.

Brent crude oil