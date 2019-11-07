Johannesburg 23-10-18 South African currency, the Rand in a persons hand. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA). The United States assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Energy Resources is visiting South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana this will to reaffirm sustained partnerships in energy security and energy resources.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency whipsawed weaker yesterday as lingering ratings reprieve ran its course while uncertainty regarding US-Sino trade progress paused risk-on momentum according to NKC Research.

The likely agreement on a ‘phase 1’ trade deal between the US and China and related suspension of the October trade tariff round have removed a downside risk that we attached to our baseline until recently, although we do not expect existing tariffs to be rolled back soon. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 3.2 percent weaker at R14.84/$. The rand continued to trade on then back foot early this morning. Expected range today R14.75/$ - R15.00/$.