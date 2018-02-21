CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reportedly said it has in its possession proof and bank statements that Atul Gupta benefitted from earnings in the Vrede dairy farm project, reports Business Day.

The bank statements are reportedly held in an answering affidavit. The affidavit was submitted by acting Asset Forfeiture Unit head Knorx Molelle, in response to the Gupta family’s application where they asked the Bloemfontein High Court to put aside freezing R10 million on Atul’s bank account.

Molelle reportedly said that Atul Gupta specifically is among some of the recipients of the illicit proceedings.

Meanwhile, Business Report reported on Tuesday that the Hawks are currently on a hunt for the eldest Gupta brother, Ajay, who has been declared a fugitive. He is on the run after a warrant was issued for his arrest over similar corruption allegations.

On Monday, Atul Gupta and several individuals implicated in the Free State dairy farm corruption allegations filed papers in the high court, opposing the NPA’s asset seizure.

In papers filed in the court, Atul, who confirmed that he was out of the country, accused NPA financial investigator Nkosiphendule Mradla of misleading the court and failing to provide proof of the money he alleges was paid to him and others who stand accused.

He said the funds were paid to Estina, the Gupta-linked company which was controversially granted a 99-year lease of the farm by the Free State government.

The Gupta's are believed to have fled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE