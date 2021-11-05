We went to Checkers, Woolworths and Pick n Pay - this is how basic food necessities differ in price in the country

There is no doubt that the rising cost of living in South Africa has many households looking at ways to save or cut costs. If you are like me, you probably sit up at night thinking of ways to save money, so you can buy those awesome Zara boots or that Le Creuset butter dish.

Saving is a must and how I can save is even more of a struggle. Before you come for my neck and say: check your privilege, it is not lost on me that there are others out there who are probably thinking about how they can save to make ends meet and pay for their children’s school fees or their rent. The point is, that whether you are struggling or looking to splurge, saving and cutting costs is a tool that we all can learn. The most important thing is knowing where to cut costs. For most, it is their food bill!

We at Business Report wanted to look at what most people spend on basic food necessities. We also wanted to look at the price difference of foodstuff specifically at Checkers, Pick n Pay and Woolworths. It should be noted that food prices climbed again in October, according to data from the latest Household Affordability Index by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity group (PMBEJD). Data by the group showed that basket prices over the last 12 months have increased by 10%, far outpacing headline inflation.

The average household grocery basket increased by R98.08 (2.3%) month-on-month, and R400.83 (10.2%) year-on-year, according to PMBEJD. In October 2021, the average Household Food Basket costs R4 317.56. “The rise in food prices in October is in line with our predictions and are set to continue into 2022,” PMBEJD said. THE BASKET Checkers