WEF to reflect on global challenges amid Covid-19

GLOBAL leaders will convene for the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda 2022, from January 17 to January 21, two years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, WEF said this week. It said it would be the first global platform this year to provide an opportunity for key heads of state and government, together with chief executives and leaders from civil society and international organisations, to reflect on the state of the world and shape solutions for critical challenges in the year ahead.

Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of WEF, said: “Everyone hopes that in 2022 the Covid-19 pandemic, and the crises that accompanied it, will finally begin to recede. But major global challenges await us, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion. “To address them, leaders will need to adopt new models, look long term, renew co-operation and act systemically. The Davos Agenda 2022 is the starting point for the dialogue needed for global co-operation in 2022. “Radically different pandemic experiences have exacerbated global divisions. Vaccine inequities, combined with new strains, have also slowed international economic recovery. However, as the Global Risks Report 2022 makes clear, Covid-19 is only one of the critical global challenges which may become unmanageable unless world leaders prioritise proactive collaboration.