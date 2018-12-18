Adrian Goslett, chief executive of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, says people who plan on going on holiday have to do what they can to be vigilant. Photo: AP

CAPE TOWN – Adrian Goslett, chief executive of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, says people who plan on going on holiday have to do what they can to be vigilant. “If you are planning on being away for a few days or weeks over this period, there are a few things you will need to take care of before you leave, in order to lower the risks of your home being the target of household robbery,” said Goslett.

He said for starters, unopened packages on doorsteps or a full mailbox are dead give-aways that nobody is home.

“If you have ordered anything online, make sure that you arrange the delivery date for when you get back from your vacation,” he said. He said 54 percent of the total amount of crimes committed in South Africa over the 2017/2018 period comprised housebreaking or burglary, while only 10 percent belonged to that of home robbery. Susan Walls, insurance technical adviser at the South African Insurance Association said that securing peoples assets through adequate insurance cover is affordable and a wise thing to do.

“As we prepare to go on holiday and get excited about meeting members of extended families, let us bear in mind that there could be someone waiting to take advantage of your unoccupied property and help themselves to your hard-earned belongings. It is vital that you ensure that your belongings are fully protected from any possible financial risks or exposures before they go on holiday,” said Walls.

One can achieve this through liaising with their insurer, or financial adviser who can assist in identifying shortfalls and how they can be avoided.

Goslett added that another good idea would be to install timers on the light fixtures in the front-facing rooms of a home.

“There are various security companies that offer to install these for you, or you could purchase and install them yourself. In general, there are two kinds of timers: electric or mechanical. Electric timers are slightly more expensive, but provide higher levels of security.”

