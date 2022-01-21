Write your own property story for 2022: Free digital magazine inside the story

Our first property magazine of the year delves into the outlook for the market this year and it also gives advice on how to invest in property plus loads of national property listings. The weekly free digital magazine which has been going for a number of years, services to inform and advise readers about the property market.

The new year certainly brings some hope that the property market may not lose any traction in spite of rising interest rates and the predicted increases in utilities. In her weekly column, Property editor Vivian Warby writes: “We can buy into the story of fear and anxiety, that things will turn so bad that we won’t be able to service our existing bonds or that house prices will drop but, because of other rising costs, we won’t be able to afford to jump on to the property ladder… or we can turn to the ever-optimistic property industry who insist the safest and best asset you can have is property, that things will get better not worse.

“Talking to an analyst recently, who advised that buying property was a good idea, his thought being over the long term things that go down do eventually go up. “However, one only has to look at Hillbrow in Joburg for instance, where an area suddenly turned, to know one has to be wise when making an investment. “I remember as a young reporter watching the elderly who had invested in the area for retirement, scuttling about anxiously with an ominous presence of growing crime.

“That’s why homeowners do need to be vigilant and aware when they see bad things happen in their areas, and communities do need to be stronger than ever. In cities where people prefer anonymity being more involved however may be the better option.” Warby advises you get to know your neighbourhood watch groups, support your neighbourhood CAN groups, pick up the litter and get to know the councillor in your ward. And definitely, step up and support social causes in your area to make it a better place for all. “It’s a new world with a bit of the old.